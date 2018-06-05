Follow these 6 advice to save life in a critical situation

Web Desk: You can save the life of yourself and also others by just following these little pieces of advice. You must know what your appropriate action should be if you get stuck in a rip current or if someone near you starts choking.

Here is a list of 6 recommendations that might save someone’s life.

Choking

Heimlich maneuver is an effective and save method. Stand behind a choking person, wrap your arms around them, place thumb lower than his chest but higher than his belly button. While your other thumb should be kept in the position shown in the left picture above. Press their abdomen firmly, quickly and with an upward thrust.

Electric shock

Unplug the electric device. Push the effected person away from device using something that doesn’t conduct electricity.

Burn

After getting burned, immediately, cool down the skin with cool water or cold objects. If a blister was damaged, don’t use water to avoid infection, just cover the area and consult a doctor.

Cuts and venous bleeding

If the damage is not severe, apply a pressure bandage. If the bleeding is severe, call an ambulance after applying bandage.

Nosebleeds

To stop nose bleeding, you should keep the bleeding nostril pinched for 10-15 minutes.

How to survive an earthquake

The best place to hide in during an earthquake is ‘triangle of life’. A void is usually formed next to furniture items and if a person sits in this area, they can be protected against falling a wall. But this method has been rejected by the American Red Cross, according to them making lying near big objects can be dangerous.

Source: Brightside