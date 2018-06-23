Five of a family murdered in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Five members of a family were murdered while another person sustained injuries in an gun attack in Sargodha.

Police sources said on Saturday that Muhammad Tufail, resident of chak 11/NB, along with his family members was asleep in his house when unknown armed men entered and resorted to indiscriminate firing.

The gruesome crime left five killed on the spot. Those killed included Tufail, his wife Majeeda Bibi, two sons Kashif and Samar, and a daughter Sana (18). A boy, Arshad sustained bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital as police reached the venue. It may be noted that the police took into custody the eldest son Muhammad Shahid who luckily survived the attack and started investigation.— APP