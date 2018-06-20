Five instances recently happened in India against Muslims

Web Desk: Cast system and other discrimination over religion are the oldest forms of surviving social stratification in India. Religious intolerance has been increased, day by day.

This time, not only the Indian government or a particular political party stood up against Muslims but the general public began discrimination. Muslims have been denied service or their services have been rendered unworthy just because they belong to Islam.

Here are some recent incidents against Muslims which are extremely shocking.

Muslim employee’s assistance rejected by Airtel customer

An Airtel customer refused to take the assistance service from a Muslim employee and sought a Hindu employee to address her concern. She demanded it because she doesn’t trust Muslims.

Journalist denied drop at Jamia Nagar

On Sunday, a Muslim journalist Asad Ashraf was denied to drop to Jamia Nagar by an Ola driver because it was a Muslim colony.

Man refuses to take Ola cab because the driver was a Muslim

Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don’t want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018

A Delhi man Abhishek Mishra cancelled his Ola cab because the driver was a Muslim. “Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don’t want to give my money to Jihadi people,” the man announced this on Twitter.

Actress denied flat

In April, actress Shireen Mirza was denied accommodations on the basis of her caste, her marital status and gender. She posted on social media, ‘I am normally very chirpy and away from such things. But I was just shattered yesterday and decided to let everyone know about it. I wanted a house where I am currently located. But, I was disappointed by the behavior of few people who denied accommodation all because I was a Muslim, while there were others who did not want a bachelor in their society. Many societies said that they did not want an actor who is a bachelor and on top of that, a Muslim.’

Muslim woman denied job for wearing hijab

In November 2017, a 27-years-old Nedal Zoya, was denied job in Dehli for wearing hijab in an orphanage. They mailed her, ‘I am sorry to inform that from even a distance of one kilometer you look like a Muslim lady due to your external Muslim gear.’