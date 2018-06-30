Final lists of election candidates being posted outside RO offices

ISLAMABAD: Final lists of candidates along with their symbols for upcoming general elections are being posted outside the offices of returning officers and district returning officers countrywide.

In Islamabad, twenty eight candidates are in the race for the NA-52 seat whilst for NA-54, the main contestants are Anjum Aqeel of PML (N), Asad Umar of PTI, Imran Ashraf of PPP and Mian Aslam of MMA.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Ayesha Gulalai and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are vying for the NA-53 seat among others.

According to ECP officials, the process of consolidation of data is currently underway and the completion of the process will take some time.

The final list of candidates will be published on the election commission’s website after the consolidation of entire data.— NNI