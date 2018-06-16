FIA submits report of candidates possessing dual nationalities to ECP

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has handed over a report of election candidates possessing dual nationalities to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

According to the FIA report, one hundred and twenty two candidates of National and provincial assemblies hold nationalities of the US, Australia, Britain, Singapore and Canada.

The list included the names of Former Sindh CM and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Fauzia Kasuri and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Faisal Vawda.

The report cited that PPP’s Murad is a Canadian national, while PSP’s Kasuri and PTI’s Wada are US citizen.

The election commission has forwarded the report to the returning officers for further action.