Father kisses newborn before leaving it in a church

Web Desk: A shocking moment was caught on CCTV that shows a 32-year-old father, Bitto from India leaving his three-day-old child beside a booth. He kissed his newborn baby on the head before fleeing.

With the help of the video, police identifies the man and his wife. And asked the similar question to them. Responding to which they gave an unexpected answer.

They told officers that they abandoned the child as they were concerned about the social stigma regarding having many children. Family and friends had ridiculed them for having a fourth child.

As a result, they had feared being shamed, so they decided to abandon the baby.

They have been charged under IPC Section 317, exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parenting or person having care of it. They were also charged under the Juvenile Justice Act, Section 75 punishment for cruelty to child.

The punishment should not only be given to parents but the whole society for setting such social stigma.

Source: Metro.co.uk