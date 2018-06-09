Farooq Sattar to contest elections from three constituencies

KARACHI: Mutahidda Quami Movement–Pakistan’s (MQM-P) senior leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday announced he will contest the upcoming election from three constituencies.

“I am submitting my nomination papers for the upcoming general election from NA-241, NA-245 and NA-247,” Sattar said while speaking to the media after submitting his nomination papers from NA-241 (Korangi).

Sattar lamented that the MQM-P is not being given “political freedom”. “It was fine till minus-one formula but if we suspect a minus-MQM formula then we can go to the extent of taking any decision.”

The MQM-P leader also demanded that the party offices be re-opened.

He further clarified, “I never said I would boycott elections.”

Criticising the recently sworn-in interim set-up for Sindh, Sattar alleged that most cabinet members are Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supporters.— INP