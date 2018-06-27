Farhan Saeed to sing PTI’s song for Election 2018 campaign

Web Desk: Pakistan’s singer-actor Farhan Saeed is all set to sing Election 2018 campaign song for renowned political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Recently, PTI tweeted, “Ready for an uplifting #PTI song? @farhan-saeed will be the voice behind out official song for elections 2018 Campaign”

Ready for an uplifting #PTI song? @farhan_saeed will be the voice behind our official song for Elections 2018 campaign. ✌ pic.twitter.com/wOmsi8DlbY — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) June 26, 2018

Similarly, the actor of Suno Chanda used his official social media account to announce about the music track he will sing for PTI’s election campaign.

I am thankful to @ImranKhanPTI and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Elections2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout. pic.twitter.com/QpTf5lut6W — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) June 26, 2018

He posted some of his pictures with PTI’s chairman Imran Khan and captioned, “I am thankful @ImranKhanPTI and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Election2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.”