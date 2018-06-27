Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Farhan Saeed to sing PTI’s song for Election 2018 campaign

Farhan Saeed to sing PTI’s song for Election 2018 campaign

Web Desk: Pakistan’s singer-actor Farhan Saeed is all set to sing Election 2018 campaign song for renowned political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Recently, PTI tweeted, “Ready for an uplifting #PTI song? @farhan-saeed will be the voice behind out official song for elections 2018 Campaign”

Similarly, the actor of Suno Chanda used his official social media account to announce about the music track he will sing for PTI’s election campaign.

He posted some of his pictures with PTI’s chairman Imran Khan and captioned, “I am thankful @ImranKhanPTI and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Election2018 campaign. Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.”

