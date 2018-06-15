EU deploys election observation mission to Pakistan ahead of July 25 polls

ISLAMABAD: The European Union will deploy an Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) for the 2018 general elections in Pakistan scheduled for 25 July 2018.

This is in line with its longstanding commitment to strengthen democracy in Pakistan, the EU said in a statement.

“Following EU Election Observation Missions to Pakistan in 2002, 2008 and 2013, as well as an Election Follow-up Mission in 2016, this deployment demonstrates the EU’s long-term commitment to supporting credible, transparent and inclusive elections in the country.”

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Mr Michael Gahler, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer.

Mogherini said: “I am pleased that the European Union will once again observe elections in Pakistan. With these elections, Pakistan is expected to witness an unprecedented second consecutive democratic transition of an elected civilian government, therefore contributing to the consolidation of the direct link between Pakistani citizens and their representatives.”

The Chief Observer, Michael Gahler, said: “It is a great honour for me to return to Pakistan to lead another EU Election Observation Mission. I trust that our observation will again provide a meaningful contribution to the electoral and democratic process in Pakistan.”

The Election Observation Mission Core Team of nine EU election analysts will arrive in Pakistan on June 22, and will stay in the country until the completion of the electoral process.

A few days after arrival, the Core Team will be joined by 60 long-term observers who will be deployed across the country. The European Union’s Election Observation Mission looks forward to cooperating with other international and domestic observation missions.

Shortly after the completion of the general elections, the mission will issue a preliminary statement of its findings at a press conference in Islamabad. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented at a later stage, after the finalisation of the whole electoral process.—INP