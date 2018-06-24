England’s Kane gang eye last 16, Japan face Senegal

NIZHNIY NOVGOROD, Russia: Harry Kane-inspired England will aim to seal their place in the knockout phase of the World Cup on Sunday while Japan bid to edge closer to a last 16 berth when they take on Senegal.

Victory for the Three Lions against minnows Panama in the heat of Nizhny Novgorod would send England through in Group G alongside free-scoring Belgium, who swatted aside Tunisia 5-2 on Saturday.

Booking their ticket to the second round with a game to spare would be a welcome achievement for England, who were eliminated after only two games in a disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign.

England opened in Russia with a 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday, Kane scoring twice including the winner in injury time to give Gareth Southgate’s side a precious three points.

A similarly attritional contest could be on the cards on Sunday against the Central Americas who are making their World Cup debut.

While England are heavily favoured to take all three points, manager Southgate said Saturday there was no chance his team will be guilty of complacency.

“We’ve seen already the difficulty the big countries in terms of ranking have had in breaking down lower-ranked teams,” cautioned Southgate.

England and Panama have a 3:00 pm kick-off (1200 GMT) in Nizhny Novgorod meaning players could struggle in temperatures topping 30 Celsius (86 Farenheit).

Dele Alli picked up a thigh strain in the 2-1 win against Tunisia and is likely to sit out with either Marcus Rashford or Ruben Loftus-Cheek coming in to a settled line-up led by captain Kane.

A win for England would see them head into a final group game against Belgium to determine who finishes top.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku scored twice for the second game in succession Saturday, after the 3-0 win against Panama, to join Cristiano Ronaldo on four goals at the top of the race for the top scorer’s Golden Boot. —AFP