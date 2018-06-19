England post new ODI record of 481-6

NOTTINGHAM: England set a new record for the highest total ever scored in a men’s one-day international when they went past 444 against Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

When Alex Hales, who already had a hundred to his name, hoisted Jhye Richardson for six in the 46th over it meant England had broken their own world record in men’s one-day internationals.

It was also at Trent Bridge where England set the previous record total at this level of 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016.

Hales eventually holed out for 147 on his Nottinghamshire home ground after opener Jonny Bairstow had made 139.

Eoin Morgan, England’s ODI captain, became the country’s highest run-scorer in this format during a 21-ball fifty — the fastest by any England batsman in terms of balls faced — on his way to 67.

When Hales and Morgan were dismissed off successive deliveries to leave England 459 for five off 47.3 overs, there were still 15 balls left in the innings.

