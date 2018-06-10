England bowl in Scotland ODI

EDINBURGH: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in a lone one-day international in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Alex Hales returned to England’s top three in the absence of injured all-rounder Ben Stokes, with Test skipper Joe Root listed at number four for England, the world’s number-one ranked ODI side.

Test wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was due to open alongside Jason Roy for England, who after this match face Australia in a five-match home one-day series.

England left out batsman Dawid Malan and paceman Tom Curran from their 13-man squad, with Sam Billings keeping wicket in place of the rested Jos Buttler.

Scotland, captained by the experienced Kyle Coetzer, gave a debut to Dylan Budge in their first match since March, when they narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

This was England’s first match in Scotland since they beat the Scots in a rain-affected one-day match in Aberdeen four years ago.—AFP