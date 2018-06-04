Election will not delay at any cost: Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Monday decided to form larger bench to hear petitions filed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Safiq regarding changes in nomination papers.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar reiterated that the general polls will not delay at any cost; adding that Lahore High Court (LHC) decision related to annulment of nomination papers prepared by the parliament was suspended to conduct the elections on time.

On the other hand, SC has sought code of conduct from ECP for upcoming general elections 2018. CJP said that the proceedings related to elections should be carried out on first priority. Won’t allow to delay elections, he reiterated.

Director General ECP told the court that the code of conduct was prepared after court’s decision in 2012 however, it has been amended in 2017 after Election Act.

Earlier, SC had suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in case challenging the changes in nomination papers prepared by the parliament.

“Elections 2018 will be held on time. ECP will be held responsible if there is any delay in elections”, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar.

LHC, in its verdict on Friday, had nullified the nomination papers to be submitted by the candidates for general polls 2018, stating they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background and criminal record.—NNI