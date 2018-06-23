Election tribunal dismiss petition seeking Imran’s disqualification from NA-243

KARACHI: An election tribunal on Saturday has overruled a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan from national assembly (NA)- 243 constituency, Aaj News reported.

A member of Justice and Democratic party Abdul Wahab Baloch had filed an appeal against nomination papers filed by PTI’s supremo

However, the returning officer (RO) had rejected the petition, following which, Baloch had then filed an appeal with the appellate tribunal stating that Khan failed to clarify his relation with Sita White.

The PTI chairman has submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

.