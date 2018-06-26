Egypt return from disappointing World Cup in Russia

CAIRO: Egypt’s footballers returned to Cairo on Tuesday after a miserable World Cup campaign in which they suffered three defeats and finished bottom of their group.

The team arrived amid high security at Cairo’s international airport, fearing a backlash after Monday’s 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia in Volgograd.

Egypt, who last qualified in 1990, have yet to win a match at any World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s win was their World Cup victory since a run to the last 16 in 1994 but they also failed to progress to the last 16.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah injured his shoulder in the Champions League final last month in Kiev and faced a race against time to be fit for the tournament in Russia.

He missed Egypt’s first game against Uruguay but returned to play against Russia, scoring from the penalty spot, and found the net again on Monday against Saudi Arabia.

The team, the Egyptian Football Association, and Argentine coach Hector Cuper have been heavily criticised on social media over the team’s performance and results.—AFP