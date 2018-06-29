ECP to publish final list of candidates on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission will publish final list of candidates on Saturday.

Talking to Radio Pakistan Islamabad correspondent Amanullah Sipra on Friday, spokesman for Election Commission of Pakistan Altaf Ahmed said today was the last day for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.

He said the candidates were also required to submit their party tickets to the returning officers today.

The Spokesman said election symbols will be allotted to the candidates tomorrow, and then the final list of the candidates will be published by the commission.—NNI