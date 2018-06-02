ECP to move SC over nomination papers, delimitation of constituencies orders

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday decided to move Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decisions of two high courts regarding annulment of nomination papers and delimitation of constituencies.

According to Radio Pakistan, the decision was taken at a meeting of the commission chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza.

While briefing the media, Additional Secretary of ECP Akhtar Nazir made it clear that the general elections will be held on 25th July.

He, however, said that the returning officers have been asked not to receive nomination papers on 3rd and 4th June.