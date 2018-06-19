ECP to complete scrutiny of nomination papers today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will complete the process of scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for upcoming general elections on Tuesday.

According to Election Commission, a total of 21,482 nomination papers have been filed across the country for national and provincial assemblies.

Six thousand sixty three candidates are contesting for 342 seats of the National Assembly while 15419 nomination papers have been filed for the provincial assemblies’ seats.

As per the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by 22nd of this month.

The Appellate Tribunals will decide the appeals by 27th, after which the revised list of candidates will be published on 28th of this month.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 29th June and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates the same day.

Electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on 30th June while polling will be held on 25th of next month.

Meanwhile, in a statement, ECP spokesman Altaf Khan has said that time for scrutiny of nomination papers will not be extended.

He said there is no proposal under consideration in this regard.

In Sindh province, during scrutiny process in Karachi today (Monday), nomination papers of Shehla Raza of PPP for NA-243 Karachi East, Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain of PTI for NA-245, Rauf Siddiqui of MQM for NA-243 and NA 244 and Masroor Qadri of JUP for NA-239 were accepted.

Returning officer reserved the decision on the nomination papers filed by Khawaja Izharul Hassan of MQM Pakistan and he has again been summoned tomorrow for scrutiny of papers.

In Karachi, total 577 candidates have filed nomination papers for 21 NA seats and 1253 candidates have submitted papers for 44 provincial assembly seats in the provincial metropolis.

According to details, scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates is continuing in all six districts of Karachi.

The Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today completed scrutiny of twenty-two nomination papers for nine seats reserved for women in the National Assembly.

According to a spokesman of Provincial Election Commission Sohail Ahmad, scrutiny of thirty-seven nomination papers for women reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been completed.

Similarly, scrutiny of nineteen nomination papers filed for three seats reserved for minorities in the provincial Assembly has also been completed.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan has submitted his written reply through his counsel on objections raised during scrutiny at Returning Officers for NA-53 Islamabad.

In his reply, it has been mentioned that the objections are concocted and unverifiable. It adds that objections are in the form of photostat copies for the purpose to hold a media trial.

Sixty-three candidates had filed their nomination papers for NA-53 Islamabad.

The Returning Officer had summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML (N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Aisha Gulalai today for the scrutiny process.