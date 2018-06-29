ECP suspends notification of Ishaq Dar’s election as senator

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday suspended a notification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s election as a senator.

The notification was suspended in the light of Supreme Court orders. In May 2018, the apex court had suspended Dar’s senatorship on a temporary basis.

A petition, moved by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nawazish Pirzada, had requested the apex court to suspend the Lahore High Court judgment allowing Dar to contest the March 3 Senate elections.

On February 17, an appellate election tribunal of the LHC had granted Dar permission to contest Senate elections, setting aside an order of the returning officer who had rejected his nomination papers.

Dar was successfully elected to the Senate from Punjab but had yet to be administered oath.—INP