ECP orders to replace chief secretaries, IGs of all provinces

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed the federal authorities to replace the chief secretaries and provincial police chiefs of all provinces.

The commission has issued directives to the Establishment Division to appoint new chief secretaries as well as Inspector General of Police (IGPs) in the four provinces by tomorrow.

Following the appointment, they all are required to attend a meeting to be convened by the ECP on June 14.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk said the interim government is firmly committed to provide all possible assistance to the electoral body for holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per the schedule.

He was talking to the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to the forthcoming general elections came under discussion during the meeting.—INP