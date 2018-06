Professor Hassan Askari has been appointed the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission official following a meeting of the commission headed by Chief election commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

The appointment to the caretaker Chief Minister has been made in accordance with article 224 of the constitution.

The name of Hassan Askari was recommended by the opposition. He is a prominent analyst and educationist.