ECP issues details of assets, properties of Caretaker PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued details of assets and properties of Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk.

According to ECP, Nasirul Mulk has properties worth seven hundred thousand dollars in Singapore. Also, assets worth 272,000 pounds are registered in United Kingdom to his name with a bank balance of 100 million rupees.

He owns 26 shops in Swat, three plots and an apartment in Islamabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi owns assets of worth 20 million rupees.

According to detail, he owns a house worth seven million rupees, cash and prize bonds valuing 930,000 rupees, and bank balance of 10 million rupees.