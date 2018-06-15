ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

The code of conduct pertains to political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents.

According to the code of conduct, the political parties, candidates and election agents shall at all times uphold the rights and freedom of the people as guaranteed by the Constitution and law.

The political parties, candidates and election agents shall abide by all directions, instructions and regulations issued by the Election Commission relating to smooth conduct of elections, and maintenance of public order as per the Elections Act 2017.

Another point states that the political parties shall endeavour to provide equal opportunity to both men and women to participate in electoral process.