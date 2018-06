ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued Code of Conduct for upcoming general elections.

According to ECP, there will be a complete ban on the use of panaflex and hoardings.

The sizes of posters and banners in the election campaign have also been fixed.

It has also prohibited use of pictures of irrelevant persons on banners.

The Commission has directed all stakeholders to strictly comply with this code and warned that strict action will be taken against violators.