ECP elects Allauddin Marri as caretaker Balochistan CM

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday elected Allauddin Marri as caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister.

During a press conference, ECP officials said that the name was selected after consultation in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan and also attended by all four ECP secretaries.

The name of Allauddin Marri was given by the government.

Belonging to Mastung district, Allaudin Marri was born on February 28, 1989 in Quetta. He is well-known as a business man and has no affiliation with any political party.

Earlier today, ECP elected senior analyst Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister in accordance with article 224 of the constitution.

However on Tuesday, the commission had finalized name of Justice (r) Dost Mohammad as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.—NNI