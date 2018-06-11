Dubai and Abu Dhabi are eaten up by the desert

Web Desk: Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the countries which are built on desert planes. It seems that these two glitziest cities are eaten up by the desert.

This can be shown by the photos of Australian Photographer, Irenaeus Herok that these countries are in the process of being slowly eaten up by sand.

In the series of his pictures, the battle between the nature and human endeavor can be seen. The pictures say that the UAE might have built cities at lightning speed but nature is giving as good as it gets and erasing chunks of infrastructure.

Have a look