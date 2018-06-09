Home / Ramazan Recipes / Dry Fruit Milk Shake

Dry Fruit Milk Shake

There is no better way than to break a day long fast with a chilled mug of milk shake.

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup almonds
  • ¼ cup pistachios, unsalted variety
  • ¼ cup cashews, unshelled
  • ¼ cup of dried raisins
  • 8 pieces, unseeded dates
  • 3 figs, dried
  • ½ cup milk

How To Make:

  1. First blend all the nuts chopped in ½ cup milk, together in a blender.
  2. Then add sugar as required and 2-cups milk.
  3. Blend till it becomes frothy.
  4. Stir and pour in glasses.
  5. Garnish with a few dry fruit slices and serve dry fruits milkshake immediately.
