Dry Fruit Milk Shake

There is no better way than to break a day long fast with a chilled mug of milk shake.
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup almonds
- ¼ cup pistachios, unsalted variety
- ¼ cup cashews, unshelled
- ¼ cup of dried raisins
- 8 pieces, unseeded dates
- 3 figs, dried
- ½ cup milk
How To Make:
- First blend all the nuts chopped in ½ cup milk, together in a blender.
- Then add sugar as required and 2-cups milk.
- Blend till it becomes frothy.
- Stir and pour in glasses.
- Garnish with a few dry fruit slices and serve dry fruits milkshake immediately.