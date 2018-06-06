Dost Muhammad Khan sworn in as Caretaker CM KP

Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan took oath as Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar today.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath.

The oath taking ceremony was also attended by former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak.

Later, talking to media men in Peshawar on Wednesday afternoon, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said holding of free, fair and transparent election is the top most priority of care taker government.

He said that efforts will be made to give maximum relief to the people during its brief term.

Caretaker Chief Minister said the provincial cabinet will be small and the ministers will be inducted on the basis of merit.