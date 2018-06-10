Differences persist in PML-N over issuing party ticket to Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Differences have continued to persist between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding issuing party ticket to Chaudhry Nisar for upcoming general elections.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif is adamant to not award Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket to Chaudhry Nisar while Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his will to allot ticket to the former interior minister.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Pervez Rashid said that the party will not give ticket to the one who has not submitted application.

Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday had decided to contest upcoming general elections from two constituencies of National Assembly (NA).

The ex-minister will submit nomination papers from NA-63 Taxila and NA-59 Rawalpindi.—NNI