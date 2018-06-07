Dialogue only way to resolve all disputes with India: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says uninterrupted dialogue is the only way forward for resolution of all disputes with India.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan desires to address issues through dialogue but the Indian side has never reciprocated to Pakistan’s offer.

About the Indus Water Treaty, the spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to agitate with the World Bank over the construction of controversial dams by India on Pakistani waters.

To a question about the test firing of different ballistic missiles by India, the spokesperson said New Delhi has triggered an arms race in the region.

He said Pakistani forces are fully prepared to respond to any Indian aggression. He, however, said the Indian side needs to demonstrate maturity in its conduct.

The spokesperson strongly condemned Indian atrocities and curbs on internet and movement of people in occupied Kashmir.

He said the world community and human rights defenders should take notice of the situation in occupied valley.

Dr Muhammad Faisal rejected Indian objections to recent Gilgit-Baltistan order challenging India to allow plebiscite in the disputed territory of Kashmir to gauge the aspirations of the people.

The spokesperson also rejected Afghanistan’s concerns on FATA’s merger saying this is an internal matter of Pakistan.

He strongly condemned recent suicide attack in Kabul.