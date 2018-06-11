Deadline for filing nomination papers expires today

Today is the last day for filing of nomination papers for upcoming general election.

Nomination papers for reserved seats of women and non-Muslims can also be filed by Monday.

Meanwhile, offices of Election Commission as well as District Returning Officers and Returning Officers are open today to facilitate the aspiring candidates to file their nomination papers.

According to the revised election schedule issued by ECP, the preliminary list of candidates will be published on June 11.

Scrutiny process of nomination papers will continue till 19th while appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers can be filed by 22nd of this month.

The Appellate Tribunals will decide about the appeals by 27th, after which the revised list of candidates will be published on 28th of this month.

Candidates can withdraw their papers by 29th of this month, after which the final list of candidates will be published the same day.

Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 30th of this month, while the polling for both National and Provincial Assembly elections will be held on 25th of next month.