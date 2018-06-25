Court’s verdict after first hearing of Ali, Misha harassment case

Web Desk: Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi claimed that Teefa in Trouble’s actor, Ali Zafar harassed her several times. As the allegation surfaced, many other celebrities came forward in support of her.

In the response of her allegation, Ali Zafar used social media termed her claims were false and sent a lawsuit to Shafi and demanded Rs 1 billion for damaging his reputation.

Today, the Punjab Court held the hearing of their case. The case was held under the chairmanship of judge, Shehzad Ahmed. Counsel of Zafar, Rana Intizar Hussain rejected all claims and considered them baseless. He said, ‘Misha is using it as a means of achieving cheap publicity.’

He then requested the court to issue an order to Shafi to pay 1 billion as indemnification.