Complaint cell being established in KP for elections: Caretaker CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dost Muhammad Khan says Complaint and Response Cell is being established to receive public complaints during the upcoming general elections.

This he said while presiding over a review meeting in Peshawar regarding preparations for the next general elections.

The Chief Minister said drone and CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure peaceful election process.

Dost Muhammad Khan issued directives to the concerned officials for chalking out a comprehensive plan for the next general elections.