Company decides to sell its own lab-grown diamonds

Web Desk: Natural resources around the world are being exploited daily. Due to the over-exploitation of natural resources, many things have come to end. Similarly, diamond mines around the world are drying up. The market for real diamonds has taken a great hit this year.

The world’s largest diamond supplier, De Beers announced it will start selling ‘lab-grown diamonds’ through a new label called ‘Lightbox’.

This synthetic gems cost 90 per cent less than the real one. The company will not shut its mining operations down. It can be said that man-made rocks will become more popular than mined diamonds by 2020.

De Beers’ rival company, Diamond Foundry, has recently found high-profile investors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Twitter co-founder Evan Williams.

According to Russell Hemley, of the Carnegie Institution’s Geophysics Laboratory, ‘Fundamentally there is no difference. Both have the same crystal structure. However, natural diamonds generally have more defects.’

Source: Mental Floss