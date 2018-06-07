College girls steal 38 mobiles for a boyfriend

Web Desk: ‘Everything is fair in love and war’ is the worst proverb that anyone ever said. Because no matter in which context it was said but now it is uttered when someone is trying to justify bad behavior.

Two college girls, Twinkle Soni (20) and Tinal Parmar (19), from India, were arrested for stealing 38 mobile phone in the women’s compartments of local trains over two months.

Allegedly, they spent much of the sale proceeds on one Hrishi Singh whom they both were dating. The phones worth over Rs 3 lakh IND, were bought by a man Rahul Rajpurohit, who has also been arrested.

The girls used to steal the phones on trains while on their way to their respective colleges.

Railway crime branch formed a team after several cases of phone thefts were registered. The team made a plot to catch them. A few women cops in plainclothes boarded a train and caught Soni red handed while she was trying to pinch a phone from a commuter’s bag.

Preliminary investigation led them to believe that the two college girls are in love with the wanted accused singh and the girls stolen the phone for fast money and spent it on Singh.

Source: Indiatimes