COAS prays for recuperation of Kalsoom Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has prayed for early recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

In a message to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, the Army Chief expressed good wishes for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

The leaders of PML-Q Chudhary Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhary Pervez Elahi hasve also prayed for early recovery and safe return of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz to the country.

PTI Chief Imran Khan also prayed for good health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. In a tweet message, he said all our prayers are with Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. May Allah grant her complete health.

Former President and Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and former leader of the opposition, Khursheed Shah have shown their concerns and prayed for the speedy recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.