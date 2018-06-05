COAS lauds role of National University of Technology in education sector

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired Inaugural meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) of National University of Technology (NUTECH).

NUTECH, is a federally chartered university which envisions preparing high end Engineering Technologists and Skilled Workforce by integrating Heads, Hearts and Hands in its education system to meet both domestic and overseas industrial and market needs as well as CPEC requirements.

NUTECH shall be the first National Technology University of the country, which shall be graduating the students in applied engineering technology augmented by well-trained technical work force and knowledge creation in a vibrant, innovative and entrepreneurial environment through modern academic system.

NUTECH envisions becoming an internationally acclaimed engineering technology driven Research University for producing industry focused as well as its organisations.

COAS said that our dream has come true as the concept of establishing a pioneer university to introduce engineering technology education and enhance skills training in the youth.

COAS appreciated the management of NUTECH, who has worked relentlessly to mature it and helped in its translation to practicality.

He also instructed the team of NUTECH to strictly follow merit and set high standard of technology education in Pakistan for other universities of emulate. Our youth and industry will benefit immensely from NUTECH programs commencing in September 18.—NNI