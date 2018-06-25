COAS, caretaker PM discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk and assured him of extending all out support in general elections 2018 for peaceful polling and ensuring transparent elections.

During the meeting, COAS General Bajwa and the caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk discussed the overall security situation of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker PM said that ensuring peaceful and transparent elections is responsibility of the interim government which would be fulfilled.—INP