CJP vows not to accept any post after retirement

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday stated in clear terms that he will not accept any post after he calls it a day.

The chief justice said this while hearing a case at the apex court’s Lahore registry.

He said he will make it clear a day before he is to retire that he will not accept any post and that no one should embarrass oneself by holding out such an offer.

Justice Nisar asked what is wrong with his visiting hospitals for the sake of people’s welfare. What’s wrong in asking for provision of facilities in Balochistan’s 6,000 public schools which lacked even toilets, he questioned.

The country’s Constitution and Parliament are supreme but the Supreme Court is empowered to carry out judicial review of matters.

If laws will not be in sync with the Constitution, the court will have to intervene, the chief justice asserted.—NNI