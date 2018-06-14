CJP takes back provisional order about Musharraf’s nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar has taken back the provisional order regarding the filing of nomination papers by former President General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf and adjourned the Pervez Musharraf’s return related case.

During hearing the case at Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Thursday, Pervez Musharraf’s lawyer told the honorable court that his client wants to return to Pakistan, however he needs more time, due to Eid ul Fitr holidays and some important piece of work.

After taking back of the provisional order, the order of Sindh High Court for Pervez Musharraf’s has again come into force, under which former President was disqualified to contest the general elections 2013, due to rejection of nomination papers.

Meanwhile, a four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case about land acquisition housing society for lawyers at the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Thursday.

During the court proceeding, the Chief Justice has directed to submit the report about the land acquisition within six weeks.