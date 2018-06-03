CJP summons Shehbaz Sharif in companies case

LAHORE: A two member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar heard the financial irregularities in the setting up of 56-Government-run Companies, Case at Lahore Registry of Supreme Court on Sunday.

The Chief Justice sought estimates of properties owned by the CEOs of all these companies.

The Advocate General of Punjab told the honorable court that Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has nothing to do with the recruitments in these companies.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan ordered Shahbaz Sharif to appear before the court to clarify his position regarding appointments of Heads of these companies on hefty salaries.

Earlier, another two member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard Pakistan Liver and Kidney Transplant Institute’ (PKLI) financial irregularities case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed anger over spending of a huge amount of twenty billion rupees on construction of the Institute building.

He said illegal appointments were made for this Institute on hefty salaries.

He restricted the Head of Institute, Dr. Saeed Akhtar from going abroad without court’s permission.

The Chief Justice ordered forensic audit of expenditures on this Institute’s building and sought a report within three weeks.