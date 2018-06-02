CJP orders to file case against Hamza Shahbaz for threatening Ayesha Ahad

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan ordered to file case against Hamza Shahbaz in the matter of threatening Ayesha Ahad.

Ayesha Ahad claimed that she and her daughter had been facing life-threats.

Chief Justice summoned Hamza Shahbaz and ordered Advocated General Punjab to call Shahbaz Sharif, in order to make sure Hamza’s arrival.

Chief Justice questioned about the nervousness of IG over his order. Justice Saqib Nisar inquired Khawaja Salman in the court to tell where the Hamza Shahbaz is, upon which Khuwaja Salman said he did not know.

Chief Justice said, ‘You stay with Hamza whole days but still you don’t know where he is, wherever he is, must appear in the court.’

Advocate General Punjab informed the court that Hamza was out of country, and would be back in 3 to 4 day.

Court order the IG Punjab to give protection to Ayesha Ahad, and also demanded to submit cases reports against Ayesha Ahad till June 6.

Chief Justice expressed anger over not registering case of violence against Ayesha Asad and ordered to registered the case today against the nominated accused in the application.

Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Mubashir, Ali Imran and others have been accused in the violence case.

Court questioned about the police officers who failed to register the case despite of the order of court. The case has been adjourned till June 29.