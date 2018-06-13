CJP orders Musharraf to appear before SC till 02 pm tomorrow

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered the former president retired General Pervez Musharraf to appear before the apex court till 02 pm tomorrow.

The Chief Justice gave the order during the hearing of the Pervez Musharraf’s Nomination Papers’ case at the Supreme Court Lahore registry today.

He further said in his remarks that if Musharraf doesn’t face the court, the scrutiny of his nomination papers for contesting general elections will be halted.

The counsel of the former president told the court that his client is very ill and unable to come to the court.