CJP directs district courts judges to decide cases expeditiously

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has directed the judges at district courts to decide cases expeditiously in accordance with law.

Speaking during a visit to District Courts Larakana today, he said lawyers should also appear in cases regularly and avoid undue adjournments so that cases can be decided in time.

On the occasion, some people met the Chief Justice of Pakistan and complained that their relatives are missing and their whereabouts are still unknown.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Chief Justice summoned the DG Rangers Sindh, provincial inspector general of police, and provincial heads of IB, ISI and MI at Supreme Court Karachi Registry tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice also visited Government hospital Sukkur, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Sheikh Zayed Women’s Hospital, Larkana and met the patients and heard their complaints.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over dreadful situation of hygiene and cleanliness in the hospitals and directed the administration to improve it.

Taking notice of the dearth of services to general public at the hospitals, the Chief Justice directed Chief Secretary and Secretary Health Sindh to submit a detailed report about deficiencies and demands of hospitals by next Monday.

Speaking at the gathering of Advocates in Larkana,Chief Justice Saaqib Nisar said the main purpose of judicial system is to provide Justice.

Saqib Nisar said protection of Human Rights is our foremost priority.

Chief Justice said criticism could be made on the reasoning of decisions but not against the judges.

He regretted that burden of high profile political litigation in the Supreme Court and High Court had been delaying justice in cases of the general public.