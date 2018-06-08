CJCSC calls for unity to defeat hostile agendas of enemies

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has emphasized for unity, discipline, and comprehensive system of justice to defeat hostile agendas of the enemies.

Addressing international conference titled “Compound, Hybrid and Gray Zone Threats to Pakistan” in Islamabad on Friday, he said Pakistan’s adversaries are using all kinds of tactics to isolate Pakistan internationally.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said the elements inimical to peace are targeting Pakistan’s armed forces and general public for the sake of achieving their sordid designs.

He said ‘Paigham-i-Pakistan’ Fatwa gives the vision of tolerant and progressive Pakistan as per the Islamic injunctions.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said activities against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, manipulation of water treaties and border violations are the activities being exercised by our foes to destabilize the country.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said the main objective of the compound warfare is to weaken the country by disturbing its growth rate.

He said we continue to respond hybrid war gray zone conflict with conviction and innovation.