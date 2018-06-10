Chinese President lauds Pakistan’s role in war against terrorism

QINGDAO, China: President Mamnoon Hussain called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Qingdao on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to bilateral relations between Pakistan and China came under discussion during the meeting. They also discussed regional security situation and global issues.

Mamnoon Hussain congratulated XI Jinping on his selection as Secretary General, Communist Party of China for the second time.

He also felicitated his Chinese counterpart on successful conduct of SCO Summit in China.

The President said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important part of Belt and Road Project.

The Chinese President welcomed Pakistan’s representation in the Organization as a member. He also appreciated the role of Pakistan in elimination of terrorism.