China-Pakistan to enhance anti-terrorism cooperation: Spokesperson

BEIJING: Pakistan, China have decided to enhance anti-terrorism cooperation, as well as pushing forward their bilateral interaction under the Belt and Road’s initiative, said spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yan Shuang here at a regular news briefing.

Commenting on President Xi Jinping’s bilateral talks with President Mamnoon Hussain held at Qingdao on the sideline of the 18th SCO’s Summit, he said the two parties conducted in-depth and friendly exchanges.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping pointed out that China attaches great importance to China-Pakistan relations and is willing to work closely with Pakistan on high-level exchanges and strategic communications to strengthen friendly exchanges in various fields and steadily push forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the energy and transportation infrastructure under the “Belt and Road” framework.

Cooperation in other areas will enhance the level of anti-terrorism security cooperation and promote greater development of bilateral relations.

According to the spokesperson, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and support Pakistan’s choice of development path. The Chinese side will, as always, firmly support each other with Pakistan on issues related to each other’s core interests.

President Hussein stated that China is a reliable friend and a firm partner of Pakistan and Pakistan-China relations must not be shaken. Pakistan adheres to the one-China policy and firmly supports China’s core interests.

Pakistan, he said is willing to continue to maintain high-level exchanges with China, deepen cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade and security, advance the construction of China-Pakistan economic corridor, and coordinate closely on international and regional issues. Pakistan supports China’s greater role in international affairs and believes that this is crucial to maintaining global security and stability.

Replying to a question about the outcome of the 18th SCO summit, the spokesperson said, the “Qingdao Summit formulated a new action guide for future cooperation. At the Qingdao summit, the leaders of member states signed, approved or published 17 documents, and witnessed the signing of 6 cooperation documents.

This was the most successful outcome of the previous summit. The Qingdao Summit will further develop the good-neighborly and friendly relations among member states, crack down on the “three forces”, promote trade facilitation, promote the “One Belt and One Road” initiative, connect various countries’ development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives, strengthen humanistic cooperation, and expand external contacts.

We have achieved tangible results and made solid plans. The implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders at the Qingdao Summit is the direction and major tasks of the SCO’s next stage.

China, as a founding member of the SCO, always regards the SCO as one of its priorities for diplomacy. We will work with all member states to comprehensively implement the outcomes of the summit, promote the SCO’s closer unity of solidarity, cooperate more effectively, and act more powerfully and with a brighter future

The Qingdao Summit has given the “Shanghai Spirit” a new era. The “Shanghai Spirit” is 20 words, “mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, negotiation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development.

The Qingdao Declaration has become the most important political consensus of the SCO 8 countries and the goal of future development. Perfecting global governance and building a community of human destiny are the common cause of all countries.

As a comprehensive regional organization with 8 member states, 4 observer countries, and 6 dialogue partners, the SCO has the responsibility and ability to become a more important and active force in the global governance process and play a leading role in building a community of shared destiny.”—INP