China offers aid to Bangladesh over Rohingya refugee crisis

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister says his country will offer humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh to help shelter and feed hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar.

Wang Yi also told reporters that China hoped repatriation of refugees could begin as soon as possible, following a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in Beijing Friday.

Ali says he sought China’s support for the “early reparation of these displaced people back to their homeland” in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

About 700,000 Rohingya have fled into neighboring Bangladesh since last August to escape what United Nations and U.S. officials have called an “ethnic cleansing” campaign by Myanmar’s government.

China maintains close ties to Myanmar’s powerful military and has refused to join international condemnation of the campaign of organized violence.—AP