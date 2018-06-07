Chicken Shashlik Recipe

Ingrediends
- 500g Chicken(Boneless)
- 1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste
- 1 Tsp Turmeric
- 1 Tbsp Soy Sauce
- 1 Tsp Red Chili Powder
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper Powder
- Salt To Taste
- ½ Tsp Garam Masala
- ½ Tsp Coriander powder
- 1 Tbsp Vinegar
- ½ tsp Cumin Powder
- 2 Tbsp Cream
Ingredients for Sauce
- 1 tbsp Corn Oil
- 1 Tsp Garlic
- 1 Tsp Ginger
- 1 cup Ketchup
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tsp Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp Chili Sauce
- ½ Tsp White Pepper
- 1 Tsp Red Chili flakes
- 1 Tsp Oregano
- ¼ cup Water
Shashlik Vegetables
- 1 large Bell peppers (diced)
- 1 large Tomato
- 1 large Onion
Direction for Chicken Marinate:
- Take a bowl and combine Chicken(Boneless), Ginger Garlic Paste, Soy Sauce, Red Chili Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Salt, Garam Masala, Coriander powder, Vinegar ,Cumin Powder, Cream and
- leave for 5-6 hours.
Direction for Sauce:
- In a cooking pan add, Corn Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Ketchup, Black Pepper, Vinegar, Chili Sauce, White Pepper, Red Chili flakes, Oregano and cook for a while.
- After that add ¼ cup of Water and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Assembling:
- Assemble the chicken and veggies in a shashlik stick.
- In a fry pan heat Corn Oil and place the stick. Keep turning the sides so all the sides cook well.
- And do not overcooked the chicken should remain tender and juicy.