Chicken Shashlik Recipe

Ingrediends

  • 500g Chicken(Boneless)
  • 1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste
  • 1 Tsp Turmeric
  • 1 Tbsp Soy Sauce
  • 1 Tsp Red Chili Powder
  • ½ Tsp Black Pepper Powder
  • Salt To Taste
  • ½ Tsp Garam Masala
  • ½ Tsp Coriander powder
  • 1 Tbsp Vinegar
  • ½ tsp Cumin Powder
  • 2 Tbsp Cream

Ingredients for Sauce

  • 1 tbsp Corn Oil
  • 1 Tsp Garlic
  • 1 Tsp Ginger
  • 1 cup Ketchup
  • ½ Tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 Tsp Vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp Chili Sauce
  • ½ Tsp White Pepper
  • 1 Tsp Red Chili flakes
  • 1 Tsp Oregano
  • ¼ cup Water

Shashlik Vegetables

  • 1 large Bell peppers (diced)
  • 1 large Tomato
  • 1 large Onion

    Direction for Chicken Marinate:

  • Take a bowl and combine Chicken(Boneless), Ginger Garlic Paste, Soy Sauce, Red Chili Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Salt, Garam Masala, Coriander powder, Vinegar ,Cumin Powder, Cream and
  • leave for 5-6 hours.

Direction for Sauce:

  • In a cooking pan add, Corn Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Ketchup, Black Pepper, Vinegar, Chili Sauce, White Pepper, Red Chili flakes, Oregano and cook for a while.
  • After that add ¼ cup of Water and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Assembling:

  • Assemble the chicken and veggies in a shashlik stick.
  • In a fry pan heat Corn Oil and place the stick. Keep turning the sides so all the sides cook well.
  • And do not overcooked the chicken should remain tender and juicy.

 

 

