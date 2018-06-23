Home / Trending / Challenging women pilots praised on social media for flying rough route of Gilgit

Challenging women pilots praised on social media for flying rough route of Gilgit

Web Desk: There is no boundary for women, they can fly too even can cross the toughest rough places. They also have the ability to do everything that men can and are equally adept at completing a challenging job.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) posted a photo of two dynamic women pilots who have since then won a lot of praise from people who are showering wonderful compliments on them.

The PIA captioned the photo, ‘The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and Fist Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!!”

Here is how twitter users responded.

